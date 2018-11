6 Most Awkward 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' MomentsFrom Ariana Grande getting smacked by angel wings to Bella Hadid's double nip-slip, the VS runway always has unexpected moments.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Stan Lee Created One Last Superhero Prior to His DeathStan Lee Created One Last Superhero Prior to His Death

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

Newly Elected Democrat Calls Tennessee 'Racist,' Republican Voters 'UneducatedA newly-elected Democrat in Tennessee is facing criticism for controversial comments she made on a now-deleted Facebook video.

Contest Rules: Friendsgiving Casherole Sweepstakes

Tiger Woods' Ex Jamie Jungers Allegedly Found Near Death In Drug DenDog the Bounty Hunter revealed to RadarOnline that he pulled Tiger Woods' ex-mistress Jamie Jungers out of a drug den in Las Vegas.

Homeless Man and New Jersey Couple Allegedly Conspired Together on GoFundMe Scam: ReportNew Jersey couple and a Philadelphia homeless man are now reportedly accused of working together to concoct a GoFundMe story that landed them $400,000.

Study: Self-Driving Vehicles Will Lead To More Sex In CarsSelf-driving cars are expected to change the we travel and work. But robot cars could also have a profound impact on our sex lives, according to a new study.

All the Signs "Stranger Things" Is Coming to an EndMillie Bobby Brown & the teenage cast of the Netflix series are posting cryptic clues that season 3 could be the last we see of Hawkins