Filed Under:CW44, WTOG

CW44 has a $360 Home Chef gift card and a gift bag for one lucky viewer! Just watch Blackish on weeknights beginning Monday, November 26, 2018 through Friday, November 30, 2018 from 6-7pm. Look for the code word, then enter it HERE for a chance to become the nightly finalist (five in total). But be quick about it, entries will only be accepted from 6-7pm each evening. On Monday, December 3, 2018, we will select one winner at random from the 5 (five) finalists to win the prize!

Good luck!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s