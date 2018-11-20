Comments
CW44 has a $360 Home Chef gift card and a gift bag for one lucky viewer! Just watch Blackish on weeknights beginning Monday, November 26, 2018 through Friday, November 30, 2018 from 6-7pm. Look for the code word, then enter it HERE for a chance to become the nightly finalist (five in total). But be quick about it, entries will only be accepted from 6-7pm each evening. On Monday, December 3, 2018, we will select one winner at random from the 5 (five) finalists to win the prize!
Good luck!