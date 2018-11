Top 10 Worst Movie Endings of the 2000sFrom “The Matrix Revolutions” to “Signs”, WatchMojo is counting down the movie endings of the 2000s that left something to be desired.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Extremely Intelligent Monkey Uses Mallet To Crack NutsA very clever Capuchin monkey uses a mallet in order to crack open some nuts.

Study: Self-Driving Vehicles Will Lead To More Sex In CarsSelf-driving cars are expected to change the we travel and work. But robot cars could also have a profound impact on our sex lives, according to a new study.

LeBron James Named Executive Producer Of 'Million Dollar Mile'CBS has ordered a new show called Million Dollar Mile (working title). The series will be a 10-episode high-stakes competition that confronts everyday athletes with physical and mental challenges for a chance to change their lives forever.

Homeless Man and New Jersey Couple Allegedly Conspired Together on GoFundMe Scam: ReportNew Jersey couple and a Philadelphia homeless man are now reportedly accused of working together to concoct a GoFundMe story that landed them $400,000.

Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra: Evolution of World's Most Expensive Lingerie

Top 5 Fan Favorite Stan Lee CharactersFan Favourite Stan Lee Characters Stan Lee has helped create some of the most famous Marvel comic book characters that are still loved by millions today.

Top 10 Things Europeans Find Strange About AmericaCultural differences galore! For this list, we’ll be looking at things that are prevalent in America but that are done differently in Europe.

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”