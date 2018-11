Alec Baldwin reportedly plead not guilty to assault and harassment charges in a Manhattan criminal court on Monday. Baldwin was arrested on Nov. 2 after police said he got into a fight with a 49-year-old man in a parking garage over a space. The other driver accused Baldwin of throwing punches and later went to the hospital for jaw pain and injuries to his neck. Baldwin, soon after being arrested, denied he threw any punches and said the incident was “egregiously misstated.