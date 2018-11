With Sunday’s Mid-Season Nine finale, “The Walking Dead”: brought back its classic “no one is safe” attitude in shocking fashion. Upon introducing the Whisperers, Jesus was killed in a terrifying manner. A walker ducked under his sword and drove his own into the Hilltop’s leader for a fatal blow. While it bolstered the narrative in an impressive and exciting way, it also was fulfilling a request by the Paul “Jesus” Rovia actor Tom Payne. “I loved the character,” Payne told THR.