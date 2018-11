In the business of pleasing her adoring fans, Kristen Bell features in a set video that’s sure to spur excitement for the upcoming revival of her TV show, “Veronica Mars.” The choice to renew the popular, early 2000’s mystery teen drama must not have been a difficult one amidst the current onslaught of successful revivals, along with the show’s unwavering cult following – referred to as “Cloud Watchers” or “Marshmallows” – forever attached to the three-season classic.