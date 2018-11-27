It has been years since the “Supernatural” family reunited with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, but fans shouldn’t write the actor off from the series entirely. As it turns out, the only thing standing between Morgan and a “Supernatural” cameo is the right story. After Morgan was asked if he’d consider playing John Winchester again, the actor had this to say: “Sure. Be well.. and treat each other how you’d like to be treated.” The actor appeared in season one as John, the distant father of Sam and Dean Winchester.