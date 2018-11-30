ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Top 10 Things Europeans Find Strange About AmericaCultural differences galore! For this list, we’ll be looking at things that are prevalent in America but that are done differently in Europe.

Women Sleep Better With Dogs By Their Side Instead Of Human Partners, Study ShowsDogs aren't just man's best friend.

Weeknight Schedule: 5:00p-8:00pCW44's weeknight schedule airs from 5p-8p. Check it out!

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

Study: Self-Driving Vehicles Will Lead To More Sex In CarsSelf-driving cars are expected to change the we travel and work. But robot cars could also have a profound impact on our sex lives, according to a new study.

Men, Women Get More Dating App Matches With Pictures Of Dogs In Profiles, Survey FindsIf you want to find love, add a picture of you with your dog in your dating app profile.

Kennedy Center Honors Announce 2018 Honorees

Judge Judy Sheindlin Tops Forbes List Thanks To Huge TV DealJudge Judy Sheindlin easily topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid daytime TV hosts for 2018.