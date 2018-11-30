NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Katie Holmes attends the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards Presented By Hearst Magazines at Alice Tully Hall on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation)
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes aren’t rushing to the altar. After a report claimed that the discreet lovebirds were gearing up for a winter wedding, both actors’ reps shut it down, confirming to Access that there are no marriage plans in the works. Find out what other recent event had fans speculating that Jamie and Katie might be ready to wed.