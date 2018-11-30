Occurred on November 22, 2018 / Voronezh, Russia Info from Licensor: “A wheel disconnected from Scania car (semi truck), which rolled out onto the roadway causing a collision with a Ford Focus car, driven by a 47-year-old resident of the Voronezh region, who was moving in the opposite direction. After hitting the wheels, the driver of the Ford Focus car had a collision with the Fredliner car (semi truck) moving in the opposite direction and then caught fire. As a result of a traffic accident, the driver of the Ford Focus was taken to a medical facility.”