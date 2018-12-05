6 Most Awkward 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' MomentsFrom Ariana Grande getting smacked by angel wings to Bella Hadid's double nip-slip, the VS runway always has unexpected moments.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Homeless Man and New Jersey Couple Allegedly Conspired Together on GoFundMe Scam: ReportNew Jersey couple and a Philadelphia homeless man are now reportedly accused of working together to concoct a GoFundMe story that landed them $400,000.

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

Top 10 Best and Worst Free Xbox Games with Gold EVERWe'll be counting down our top 10 best and worst free Xbox games with gold ever.

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

Mom Livid After Southwest Airlines Agent Name Shames Daughter 'Abcde'Southwest Airlines has apologized after an agent laughed at a five-year-old who is named Abcde (pronounced AHB-sih-dee) as she boarded a flight earlier this month.

This Is What Happens When You Foster Kittens In An Office For An Entire WeekThis is what happens when you foster kittens in an office for an entire week. Will it be a PURRfect arrangement, or ultimately CAT-astrophic?!

Mrs. Doubtfire: 7 Things You Didn't Know About The Classic Robin Williams MovieIn honor of the 25th Anniversary of "Mrs. Doubtfire" being released, here are seven things your probably didn't know about the Robin Williams classic movie.

