Kevin Smith made his return to “Supergirl” this week, having directed the mid-season finale episode “Bunker Hill.” Along with it, the director brought a rise in ratings for the show. Sunday’s episode rose to a 0.4 in demographic with 1.26 million viewers, both numbers higher than those of previous episodes. The episode marks Smith’s fourth for the series over its four-season run.

“Supergirl” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.