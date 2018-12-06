This Is What Happens When You Foster Kittens In An Office For An Entire WeekThis is what happens when you foster kittens in an office for an entire week. Will it be a PURRfect arrangement, or ultimately CAT-astrophic?!

The Facts That 'Making A Murderer' Ignored || Movie HistoryThe Facts That "Making A Murderer" Ignored || Movie History

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Mom Livid After Southwest Airlines Agent Name Shames Daughter 'Abcde'Southwest Airlines has apologized after an agent laughed at a five-year-old who is named Abcde (pronounced AHB-sih-dee) as she boarded a flight earlier this month.

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.

6 Most Awkward 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' MomentsFrom Ariana Grande getting smacked by angel wings to Bella Hadid's double nip-slip, the VS runway always has unexpected moments.

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

Dramatic Slo-Mo CatsOh, cats. They are endlessly entertaining! But when you film them in slow motion, they become downright MAJESTIC.

Homeless Man and New Jersey Couple Allegedly Conspired Together on GoFundMe Scam: ReportNew Jersey couple and a Philadelphia homeless man are now reportedly accused of working together to concoct a GoFundMe story that landed them $400,000.

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”