A logo of the carmaker is displayed on a Lamborghini sport car parked on May 7, 2013 in front of Milan\'s Sforza castle in Milan on the eve of the first leg of a 1,200km Grand Tour through Italy to mark the 50th anniversary of the carmaker. Over 1,200 km of Italian countryside will form the backdrop for hundreds of Lamborghinis, from unforgettable historic GTs to the latest futuristic supercars, which will arrive from every part of the globe and parade through the most beautiful cities in Italy until May 11 when they will reach their final destination, Bologna. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Occurred on December 2, 2018 / Danang, Vietnam Info from Licensor: “On Nguyen Van Linh street, in Danang, after the Vietnamese football team won over Philippines’s team in the first leg of the semi-final in AFF Cup 2018, the owner of this supercar drove this car on the street in order to celebrate the win with other fans. This is what happened when he was trying to show off his car. Luckily, other people helped him extinguish the flames.”