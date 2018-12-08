LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actress Sandra Oh with her award for Female Actor in a Drama Series for \"Grey\'s Anatomy\" speaks onstage during the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
The golden age of television continues. Welcome to WatchMojo.com, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Best TV Shows of 2018. For this list, we’re taking a look at new shows and ongoing series that defined television in 2018.