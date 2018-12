Spoiler Alert!

Comicbook.com reports fans seem excited about Batwoman’s Arrowverse debut in the “Elseworlds” crossover episode! Green Arrow, Barry and Cisco are bested by baddies, but the day is saved by Batwoman with a dramatic entrance. Batwoman reminds them that Kate (her alter-ego) told them to get out of Gotham and should have listened to her. She will interact with our heroes both as Batwoman and as Kate Kane, so you’ll see both sides of that character and that performance.