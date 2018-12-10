KISS frontman Gene Simmons is being sued by an employee of his Rock & Brews restaurant. According to court documents, a woman who was working as a dishwasher claims Simmons groped her in 2016. The woman claims she also saw Simmons act “in a sexually charged manner with other women.” This isn’t the first time Simmons has been accused of sexual misconduct. Earlier this year, he reached a settlement with a broadcast journalist who filed a sexual harassment suit against him. Simmons has also received a lifetime ban from Fox News due to accusations of crude behavior. The accuser in the current sexual battery case is seeking unspecified damages. Simmons has yet to comment.