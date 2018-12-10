A fearless 102-year-old grandma completed a skydiving jump in South Australia, on Sunday, December 9, in a bid to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of South Australia. Irene O’Shea, who lost her daughter to Motor Neurone Disease (MND), completed the skydive, which was her third since 2016, at the SA Skydiving Langhorne Creek drop zone.

In this video, captured by SA Skydiving, Ms O’Shea can be seen walking to the plane which then takes her “just over 14,000 ft” above the drop zone, a statement from SA Skydiving said. She could then be seen getting a supply of oxygen before making the jump, assisted by a skydiving instructor.

According to the statement from SA Skydiving, when asked about being an adrenaline junkie, Ms O’Shea told Channel Nine: “As far as I’m concerned I’m the same as everyone else, just a normal person.”

Credit: SA Skydiving via Storyful