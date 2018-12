Screenrant reports “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” won’t be involved in the Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds.” The Legends played a key role in the previous crossover ‘Invasion!,’ fighting off the Dominators. This year, characters from “Supergirl,” “Arrow,” and “The Flash” will work together to face a new threat together. The episode will welcome back Superman, Lois Lane, and John Wesley Shipp as The Flash.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays @ 9 PM on The CW.