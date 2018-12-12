“Birds of Prey”has added Ali Wong in a supporting role. Wong is set to portray an associate of Renee Montoya in Gotham law enforcement. Robert Catrini has also joined the cast, but his role is currently being kept secret. Margot Robbie, reprising her “Suicide Squad” role, will also produce the female-led film. Cathy Yan is set to direct, making her the first Asian woman to direct a DC film.

“Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)” is scheduled for release on February 7, 2020