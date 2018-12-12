NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Joel McHale attends the The 21st Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

According to Uproxx, former “Community” star Joel McHale has signed on to play the DC Comics hero Starman on the upcoming DC Universe series “Stargirl” Starman is a member of the Justice Society of America and wields a mysterious anti-gravity weapon called the cosmic staff.

Sources say the role is being described as “Golden Age Starman” and will be a recurring one.

“Stargirl” centers on the female hero’s alter ego Courteney Whitmore, who is played by actress Brec Bassinger.