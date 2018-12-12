SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: (L-R) Vanessa Morgan, K.J. Apa, Luke Perry, Casey Cott, Madchen Amic, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols, Cole Sprouse, Mark Consuelos, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart attend the \'Riverdale\' Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)
Kelly Ripa decided to take her family holiday cards in a new and hilarious direction. The 48-year-old host shared a copy of the card on her Instagram, and the front side features her husband Mark Consuelos with Marisol Nichols and Camila Mendes, who play his family on The CW’s “Riverdale.” The fine print says, “No actual wives or children were used in this photo.”