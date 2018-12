Comicbook.com reports ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ has gotten some criticism from several groups in Utah. The groups have issues with a “Deadpool” poster that looks too much like one of Jesus used by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Deadpool can be seen surrounded by angels while walking on the clouds. It is a jab at the State of Utah and it is a jab at the LDS church… People commonly say that non-commercial, meaning educational use, is an exception.