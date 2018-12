Birds of Prey title ‘started as a cheeky little thing’ Christina Hodson has revealed the origin of the upcoming movie’s unlikely title, revealing that it started out as something of a tongue-in-cheek suggestion.

Asked by Collider whether the title says a lot about the movie’s tone, Christina replied, “Exactly!”

“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)” is a “Suicide Squad” spin-off starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.