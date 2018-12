Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Dad Is Too Old For The HoverboardMan losing balance on hoverboard and falling down.

'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Wraps ProductionOver the weekend, actress Naomi Scott posted to Twitter that she had wrapped filming on the production.

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.

Will 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Give BB8 A Sidekick?Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw BB8 earn a nefarious rival, with a recent report claiming that the droid will get a pal.

Mom Livid After Southwest Airlines Agent Name Shames Daughter 'Abcde'Southwest Airlines has apologized after an agent laughed at a five-year-old who is named Abcde (pronounced AHB-sih-dee) as she boarded a flight earlier this month.

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

Thomas Markle’s New InterviewHe reveals new childhood photos and handwritten letters he received from his estranged daughter.