KUWTK Ratings Drop To Record LOWS! Kris Jenner Freaking Out About Shows CancelationApparently ratings this season have been less than stellar and momma Kris is shaking in her boots as to what the families future holds.

Dad Is Too Old For The HoverboardMan losing balance on hoverboard and falling down.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

Mom Livid After Southwest Airlines Agent Name Shames Daughter 'Abcde'Southwest Airlines has apologized after an agent laughed at a five-year-old who is named Abcde (pronounced AHB-sih-dee) as she boarded a flight earlier this month.

Top 10 Card Games To Play With FriendsFor this list, we’ll be looking at unique and entertaining card games to be played with a group, including both branded card games and games that can be played with a standard deck.

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

'Supernatural' Producers Promise An Emotional 300th EpisodeThe CW's Brad Buckner, Phil Sgriccia & Bob Singer reveal how they'll outdo their last major milestone--by going for emotion over oddities!

Weeknight Schedule: 5:00p-8:00pCW44's weeknight schedule airs from 5p-8p. Check it out!