These are the characters we loved to hate this year. Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’re counting down our picks for the top ten best TV villains of 2018. For this list, we’ll be looking at who we consider to be the greatest villains of the 2018 television season. We’ll be considering both primary and secondary villains, and defining “villain” as anyone who portrays immoral or evil tendencies and motivations, even if they are the protagonist of their respective story. We’ll also be discussing some major story elements, so a spoiler warning is in effect.