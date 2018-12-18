Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

6 Most Awkward 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' MomentsFrom Ariana Grande getting smacked by angel wings to Bella Hadid's double nip-slip, the VS runway always has unexpected moments.

Top 10 Sexiest Female Celebs of 2018For this list, we're looking at the famous women who made news in 2018, and turned a lot of heads doing it.

Top 10 Card Games To Play With FriendsFor this list, we’ll be looking at unique and entertaining card games to be played with a group, including both branded card games and games that can be played with a standard deck.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Britney Spears' Hottest Instagram Posts Of 2018The pop diva treated her Instagram followers to dozens of gorgeous snaps and steamy videos over the past 12 months.

Top 10 Lesser-Known Urban LegendsFor this list, we're exploring the most haunting and eerie stories you may never have heard of. We're basing our choices on a mix of sheer terror, detail, and how often each story has been passed on.

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

Top 10 Best TV Villains of 2018Today we’re counting down our picks for the top ten best TV villains of 2018. For this list, we’ll be looking at who we consider to be the greatest villains of the 2018 television season.

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”