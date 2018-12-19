LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Kiernan Shipka attends Netflix Original Series \"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina\" red carpet and premiere event on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix is ready for more “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” The streaming service confirmed on Tuesday that it has ordered a season three and four of the series.

Want more “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?” Part 2 is coming on April 5, 2019, but that is not all. The series has also just released its holiday special on Netflix.