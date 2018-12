PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

Ethan Peck To Join 'Star Trek: Discovery' As SpockCBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary "Spock." The character "Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

Top 10 Card Games To Play With FriendsFor this list, we’ll be looking at unique and entertaining card games to be played with a group, including both branded card games and games that can be played with a standard deck.

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

Weekday Shows: 1:00p-5:00p

Top 10 WTF Moments in Music in 2018These music stories were hard to ignore. WatchMojo counts down the Top 10 WTF Moments in Music in 2018.

Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21