You’ve watched him for decades, now meet him! Jerry Springer will be in our booth at the Concorde Career Institute of Tampa, Florida from 11a-1p on Thursday, January 17!

While you’re out there: see hands-on live demonstrations, tour the labs, meet with admissions and financial aid and learn how 30 minutes could change your life!

Concorde Career Institute | Lunch & Learn Open House

Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 10a – 2p

4204 W. Spruce St in Tampa, FL