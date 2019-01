It’s a Barbie world and she’s a Barbie girl… According to Reuters, Australian actress Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the first live-action feature film about the iconic and controversial doll. On Tuesday Warner Bros and Mattel announced that they will partner on “Barbie,” the movie about a doll that has been around for 60-years.

Robbie received an Oscar-nomination for starring as former Olympian, Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” and was also featured in “Suicide Squad,” a 2016 superhero movie.