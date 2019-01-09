Kevin Smith To Host A Tribute To Stan Lee

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Ryan Reynolds Shares Big Once Upon A Deadpool NewsReynolds revealed a new photo of himself in full Deadpool gear laying on Fred Savage's leg as Savage reads the great holiday story.

CW Moving Forward With Batwoman SeriesThe CW latest DC Comics-inspired project is moving forward.

Christmas FailsSo much can go wrong – between the tree, the decorations, the food, the presents, and all of the family time, you’ve got a recipe for potential disaster!

Some 2018 U.S. Bombs Were Hits OverseasThe global market is more and more important to Hollywood movies. Uproxx reports that some films that bombed in the United States were massive hits overseas.

Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

6 Most Awkward 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' MomentsFrom Ariana Grande getting smacked by angel wings to Bella Hadid's double nip-slip, the VS runway always has unexpected moments.

Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Talks Returning To 'Supernatural'Jeffrey Dean Morgan says returning to The CW's "Supernatural" for its 300th episode after more than a decade away was "a blast."

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.