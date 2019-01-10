Lady Gaga Says She Won’t Be Working With R. Kelly Again

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Top 10 Lesser-Known Urban LegendsFor this list, we're exploring the most haunting and eerie stories you may never have heard of. We're basing our choices on a mix of sheer terror, detail, and how often each story has been passed on.

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Big Once Upon A Deadpool NewsReynolds revealed a new photo of himself in full Deadpool gear laying on Fred Savage's leg as Savage reads the great holiday story.

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

Golden Globes 2019: Movie And TV PredictionsIt’s never easy to predict, or even understand, the 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, whose choices for the 76th Annual Golden Globes will be revealed on Sunday.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Talks Returning To 'Supernatural'Jeffrey Dean Morgan says returning to The CW's "Supernatural" for its 300th episode after more than a decade away was "a blast."

CW Moving Forward With Batwoman SeriesThe CW latest DC Comics-inspired project is moving forward.

Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.