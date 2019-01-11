Oscars Team Looks for Superhero Save, Hopes to Reunite ‘Avengers’ For Telecast

Cheeky Monkey Chugs A BeerA funny video has emerged of a monkey who was seen consuming alcohol from a bottle in Sikkim, India.

Christmas FailsSo much can go wrong – between the tree, the decorations, the food, the presents, and all of the family time, you’ve got a recipe for potential disaster!

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' PremiereAs part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.

Weekday Shows: 1:00p-5:00p

Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Roswell, New Mexico Synopsis Revealedthe CW has released the official synopsis of the upcoming reboot Roswell, New Mexico

The Golden Globes Was Full Of Surprises!According to Reuters.com, "Queen musical “Bohemian Rhapsody” and U.S. segregation-era comedy “Green Book” took home the top Golden Globes on Sunday on a night of upsets

6 Most Awkward 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' MomentsFrom Ariana Grande getting smacked by angel wings to Bella Hadid's double nip-slip, the VS runway always has unexpected moments.