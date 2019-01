Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.

CONTEST | '2 Broke Girls' Pot of Gold $500 Giveaway presented by Concorde Institute (3/5 - 3/16)Watch '2 Broke Girls' March 5th - March 16th between 7pm - 8pm and call us us when you see the “Pot of Gold” code word to win!

Top 10 Lesser-Known Urban LegendsFor this list, we're exploring the most haunting and eerie stories you may never have heard of. We're basing our choices on a mix of sheer terror, detail, and how often each story has been passed on.

Camila Mendes Reveals How She Turned An Internship Into ‘Riverdale’ Dreams!Camila Mendes reveals how she turned an internship into real life "Riverdale" dreams

Oscars Team Looks For Superhero Save, Hopes To Reunite 'Avengers' For TelecastOscars Team Looks for Superhero Save, Hopes to Reunite 'Avengers' For Telecast

Cheeky Monkey Chugs A BeerA funny video has emerged of a monkey who was seen consuming alcohol from a bottle in Sikkim, India.

Tampa Bay Gasparilla Inspired OutfitsGASPARILLA is almost here! It's time to grab your parrot, eye patch and your fanciest pirate boots and make your way to Bayshore Blvd.

