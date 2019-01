Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

Camila Mendes Reveals How She Turned An Internship Into ‘Riverdale’ Dreams!Camila Mendes reveals how she turned an internship into real life "Riverdale" dreams

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Christmas FailsSo much can go wrong – between the tree, the decorations, the food, the presents, and all of the family time, you’ve got a recipe for potential disaster!

Top 10 Lesser-Known Urban LegendsFor this list, we're exploring the most haunting and eerie stories you may never have heard of. We're basing our choices on a mix of sheer terror, detail, and how often each story has been passed on.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Oscars Team Looks For Superhero Save, Hopes To Reunite 'Avengers' For TelecastOscars Team Looks for Superhero Save, Hopes to Reunite 'Avengers' For Telecast