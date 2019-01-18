CONTEST | '2 Broke Girls' Pot of Gold $500 Giveaway presented by Concorde Institute (3/5 - 3/16)Watch '2 Broke Girls' March 5th - March 16th between 7pm - 8pm and call us us when you see the “Pot of Gold” code word to win!

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Original 'The Flash' Cast Member Returning To SeriesJesse L. Martin has recovered from a back injury sufficiently enough to return to "The Flash" later this season, TVLine reports.

Tampa Bay Gasparilla Inspired OutfitsGASPARILLA is almost here! It's time to grab your parrot, eye patch and your fanciest pirate boots and make your way to Bayshore Blvd.

R. Kelly's Daughter Calls Him A MonsterIf you haven't heard of Buku Abi, you will now.

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

Man Who Says He Was Abducted By Aliens Breaks 45-Year SilenceA Mississippi man in declining health is telling a story he's kept secret from his own family for 45 years.

Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

Weekday Shows: 1:00p-5:00p