The son of the man who made Tony Soprano one of TV’s most unforgettable characters will apparently follow in his footsteps in the role. Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, will play the legendary character in a prequel movie titled “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Variety reported on Tuesday that Michael, the 19-year-old actor, will play a young Tony Soprano in the upcoming movie set before the HBO show’s timeline.