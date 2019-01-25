Comments
Watch The King of Queens weeknights from Monday, January 28th, 2019 through Friday, February 1st, 2019 between 5:00pm and 5:59:59pm. We will reveal a multiple-choice trivia question. To enter, you must click the link below to submit the correct answer and register for a chance to win. CW44 will select one (1) finalist per night from all eligible entrants that provide the correct answer. On or about Monday, February 4th, 2019, CW44 will randomly choose one (1) Grand Prize winner and four (4) secondary winners from the five (5) finalists.
Prizes:
- Five (4) secondary winners will each receive two (2) tickets to the Duel At Daytona Race on February 14, 2019 (Value $140.00).
- One (1) grand prize winner will receive two (2) tickets and two (2) Fan Zone Passes to the DAYTONA 500 on February 17, 2019 and two (2) tickets to the Duel At Daytona Race on February 14, 2019 (Value $540.00).