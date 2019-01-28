Cardi B Performs At All-Female Porn AwardsCardi B took to the stage and stunned in a teal PVC buckle bodysuit and matching knee-high boots at the AVN Awards.

Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Gina Rodriguez Shares 'Jane The Virgin' Spinoff NewsThe network announced in a press released on Wednesday that it has requested trial episodes for a spinoff of not only the American telenovela but also for "Riverdale," as well as a reboot of "Nancy Drew," Vulture reports.

Emotional Support Alligator Makes New Friends At Assisted-Living FacilityMeet Wally, a four-and-a-half foot long emotional support alligator with razor-sharp teeth who likes to make new friends.

Gina Rodriguez Tearfully Responds To 'Anti-Black' CriticismGina Rodriguez has tearfully hit back after a controversial interview saw her criticised for being "anti-black."

Spring Home Refresh Ideas + DIYsThere is sometime about springtime that makes me want to start fresh... out with the old, in with the new... eh... I mean new-ish. I wish I had to money to completely...

Which Came First: The Instagram Or The Egg?That's one photogenic egg.

Meet the Royal Court from "Reign"