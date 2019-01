“You” debuted on Netflix after Christmas and has becomes a popular show in 2019. According to UPROXX, the show stars Penn Badgley, who is known for being in “Gossip Girl.” Badgley’s character stalks a woman he falls in love with and is willing to murder people who stand in the way. The character is causing controversy, with Badgley discouraging fans from romanticizing his role. Badgley even said that men are more horrified with his character because they can’t believe someone would be like that.