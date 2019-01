Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.

Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

Michelle Yeoh To Go 'Where No WOMAN Has Ever Gone Before' On Newly Announced Star Trek SeriesCBS has announced that Michelle Yeoh will star in a new 'Star Trek' expansion series coming to the CBS All Access streaming service.

Chris Brown Sues Woman For Slander After Rape AccusationChris Brown filed a legal complaint for defamation on Thursday after a woman accused him of rape in Paris.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Penn Badgley Warns Fans To Not Romanticize His Character“You” debuted on Netflix after Christmas and has becomes a popular show in 2019. According to UPROXX, the show stars Penn Badgley, who is known for being in “Gossip Girl.” Badgley’s character stalks a woman he falls in love with and is willing to murder people who stand in the way.

Weekday Shows: 1:00p-5:00p

Man Who Says He Was Abducted By Aliens Breaks 45-Year SilenceA Mississippi man in declining health is telling a story he's kept secret from his own family for 45 years.

Emotional Support Alligator Makes New Friends At Assisted-Living FacilityMeet Wally, a four-and-a-half foot long emotional support alligator with razor-sharp teeth who likes to make new friends.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.