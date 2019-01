Flight Attendant Performs Pole Dance During Preflight Safety DemoInstead of the valuable but boring presentation, a flight attendant put on a "sexy" pole dance version, much to the passengers' delight.

Penn Badgley Warns Fans To Not Romanticize His Character“You” debuted on Netflix after Christmas and has becomes a popular show in 2019. According to UPROXX, the show stars Penn Badgley, who is known for being in “Gossip Girl.” Badgley’s character stalks a woman he falls in love with and is willing to murder people who stand in the way.

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

Which Came First: The Instagram Or The Egg?That's one photogenic egg.

SAG Awards 2019: Ten Top Dresses From The Red CarpetFrom Lady Gaga to Catherine Zeta-Jones - we take a look at 10 of the top dresses on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

Michelle Yeoh To Go 'Where No WOMAN Has Ever Gone Before' On Newly Announced Star Trek SeriesCBS has announced that Michelle Yeoh will star in a new 'Star Trek' expansion series coming to the CBS All Access streaming service.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Cardi B Performs At All-Female Porn AwardsCardi B took to the stage and stunned in a teal PVC buckle bodysuit and matching knee-high boots at the AVN Awards.

'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.