Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.

Emotional Support Alligator Makes New Friends At Assisted-Living FacilityMeet Wally, a four-and-a-half foot long emotional support alligator with razor-sharp teeth who likes to make new friends.

Man Who Says He Was Abducted By Aliens Breaks 45-Year SilenceA Mississippi man in declining health is telling a story he's kept secret from his own family for 45 years.

SAG Awards 2019: Ten Top Dresses From The Red CarpetFrom Lady Gaga to Catherine Zeta-Jones - we take a look at 10 of the top dresses on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

