Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.

Tyler Blackburn & Michael Vlamis Hint At Alex & Michael's Past In 'Roswell, New Mexico'Tyler Blackburn (Alex Manes) and Michael Vlamis (Michael Guerin) chat with Access about what's keeping their characters from being together in "Roswell, New Mexico."

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

No Cannabis Ads On The Super BowlNo "Super Bowls" on The Super Bowl this year.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

WATCH: Man Steals Ring From Pawn Shop, Then Tries To Sell It BackPolice in Oregon are looking for a thief who stole an expensive diamond ring from a local pawn shop and then tried to sell it back less than 24 hours later.

CBS Solidifies Midseason LineupCBS Clears Out 'Murphy Brown' and 'Happy Together' as It Solidifies Midseason Lineup

SAG Awards 2019: Ten Top Dresses From The Red CarpetFrom Lady Gaga to Catherine Zeta-Jones - we take a look at 10 of the top dresses on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.