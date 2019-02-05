Gina Rodriguez To Produce New Animated Series For DisneyActress Gina Rodriguez is stepping back into the world of animation to executive produce a new Disney series titled, "Diary of a Female President."

The Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All TimeHere are eight of the most iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in N.F.L. history.

Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.

Flight Attendant's Hilarious Pre-Flight Speech To PassengersMarty Cobb, a now-famous Southwest Airlines flight attendant, delivered her hilarious PA announcement to passengers on board.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Will Become A Streaming Miniseries On CBS All AccessAfter years of development as a movie, Stephen King’s "The Stand" is headed to television — or more precisely, to streaming service CBS All Access.

Grammy Nominations Postponed Due To Bush Memorial ServicesCNN reports the nomination announcement for the 61st Grammy Awards has been postponed due to memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush.

Tyler Blackburn & Michael Vlamis Tease Reveals Ahead In 'Roswell': There Are 'A Lot Of Questions To Be Answered'Michael Vlamis tells Access there are "a lot of questions to be answered" in the episodes ahead in The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico" – including about his character's hand, and if Michael Guerin has other powers.

Ariana Grande Sued Over 'God Is A Woman' Music VideoAriana Grande has been hit with a lawsuit over her "God is a Woman" music video.

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.