10 Weirdest Pieces of Movie Merchandise

Flight Attendant's Hilarious Pre-Flight Speech To PassengersMarty Cobb, a now-famous Southwest Airlines flight attendant, delivered her hilarious PA announcement to passengers on board.

Emotional Support Alligator Makes New Friends At Assisted-Living FacilityMeet Wally, a four-and-a-half foot long emotional support alligator with razor-sharp teeth who likes to make new friends.

Ray Donovan Renewed At Showtime For Another SeasonShowtime has ordered a seventh season of drama Ray Donovan. Production starts in the spring in New York.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Michelle Yeoh To Go 'Where No WOMAN Has Ever Gone Before' On Newly Announced Star Trek SeriesCBS has announced that Michelle Yeoh will star in a new 'Star Trek' expansion series coming to the CBS All Access streaming service.

The Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All TimeHere are eight of the most iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in N.F.L. history.

Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Will Become A Streaming Miniseries On CBS All AccessAfter years of development as a movie, Stephen King’s "The Stand" is headed to television — or more precisely, to streaming service CBS All Access.

Gina Rodriguez To Produce New Animated Series For DisneyActress Gina Rodriguez is stepping back into the world of animation to executive produce a new Disney series titled, "Diary of a Female President."

'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21