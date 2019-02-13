10 FBI Techniques You Can Use In Everyday Life

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

10 Weirdest Pieces of Movie Merchandise10 Weirdest Pieces of Movie Merchandise

PETA Wants You To Stop Using These PhrasesPETA wants you to stop saying “beat a dead horse” and other common idioms that aren’t vegan-friendly. Phrases like “there’s more than one way to skin a cat” can perpetuate violence toward animals. This video, "PETA Wants You To Stop Using These Phrases", first appeared on nowthisnews.com.

The Most Outrageous & Over-The-Top Grammys Looks Of All TimeFrom Lady Gaga showing up encased in an egg to Madonna turning heads in a matador outfit, stars have worn some pretty crazy things to the Grammy Awards. Take a look back at the most outrageous outfits of all time!

Mayim Bialik Had No Idea What 'The Big Bang Theory' Was Before She Joined The ShowBazinga! Mayim Bialik had a few lessons to learn before joining "The Big Bang Theory."

Beyoncé Drops $40 Million On Jay-Z

Woody Allen Suing Amazon Studios Over Scrapped FilmWoody Allen has reportedly filed a $68 million dollar breach of contract lawsuit against bosses at Amazon Studios over their alleged refusal to release his new movie.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Michelle Rodriguez: Liam Neeson Isn't RacistThe 40-year-old actress has come to the defence of her 'Widows' co-star Liam after he came under fire for candidly confessing to trying to provoke a fight with a black person after a female friend was raped