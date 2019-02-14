'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Creator Alex Kurtzman On Season 2: 'We Really Upped Our Game'Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin share insight from the red carpet premiere of 'Star Trek Discovery' season two.

Taye Diggs On Hosting The Critic's Choice Awards: 'It's An Honor And I Am Humbled'Taye Diggs discusses his latest role as host of the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards.

Woody Allen Suing Amazon Studios Over Scrapped FilmWoody Allen has reportedly filed a $68 million dollar breach of contract lawsuit against bosses at Amazon Studios over their alleged refusal to release his new movie.

Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Get Engaged“Supergirl” co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced their engagement on Instagram.

Michelle Rodriguez: Liam Neeson Isn't RacistThe 40-year-old actress has come to the defence of her 'Widows' co-star Liam after he came under fire for candidly confessing to trying to provoke a fight with a black person after a female friend was raped

The Cast of 'All American' Discuss Fan ReactionThe Cast of 'All American' Discuss the Gratification They Feel For Being a Part of This Show

Why The Internet Is Rallying Behind Jon Hamm to Play BatmanJon Hamm has long been a fan casting favorite for the role of Batman.

Nothing Says 'I No Longer Love You' Like Naming A Roach After Your ExThe El Paso Zoo is offering people an extra special Valentine's Day gift for those feeling a little heartbroken this year.

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Mayim Bialik Had No Idea What 'The Big Bang Theory' Was Before She Joined The ShowBazinga! Mayim Bialik had a few lessons to learn before joining "The Big Bang Theory."