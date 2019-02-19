Netflix Cuts Ties With Marvel, Axes ‘Jessica Jones’ and ‘The Punisher’

ANTM | Meet the Guys & Girls of Cycle 21

Jennifer Aniston is Pregnant!

10 Myths About Love Debunked10 Myths About Love Debunked

Cole Sprouse Goes Undercover On Reddit, Twitter And YouTubeCole Sprouse goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, YouTube, and more. Does he approve on pineapple on pizza?

2019 'GRAMMY Awards' Winners ListFull list of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards winners.

Mo’Nique And Steve Harvey Argue About Her Being 'Blackballed' By Hollywood After Oscar WinThe comedian and actress claimed she and her husband were labeled as 'difficult' for saying 'no.'

Florida Man Arrested For Having Sex With Dog, Posting Video OnlineA Florida man is under arrest accused of video recording himself performing sex acts on his Siberian husky dog.

Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Get Engaged“Supergirl” co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced their engagement on Instagram.

'The Brady Bunch' Kids And HGTV Want Your Help Renovating Iconic TV HouseHGTV and the six actors from the iconic Brady Bunch are currently renovating the iconic home in North Hollywood to look just like the set from the show.